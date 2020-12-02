Milton's cold weather shelter also open Dec. 2

Special to Gannett

MILTON — A local cold weather shelter for the homeless and those without heat will continue to be open Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The shelter will be open for admission between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St., Milton.

Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive during those hours. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented.

Forehead temperature scans will be taken upon registration. Masks will be provided and required, and all are asked to adhere to safety precautions put in place due to COVID-19.

Santa Rosa County's cold weather shelter is operated by Ferris Hill Baptist Church, utilizing volunteer resources and donations.

It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically December through March. The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others.