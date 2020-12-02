Milton issues boil water notice after water main break

Special to Gannett

MILTON — Due to a Dec. 2 water main break, citizens in the College Drive area are encouraged, as a precaution, to boil all water used for human or animal consumption until further notice.

This includes all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The impacted area is bounded by Sanders Street on the north, Dogwood Drive in the west, Park Avenue in the south, and Byrom Street in the east.

While the water main break has been corrected, the city is conducting water quality tests to ensure the water is safe to drink. Results of the bacteriological survey are expected from the laboratory Friday, Dec. 4.

Boiling requirements

•The boil water notice will be in effect a minimum of three days.

•To ensure water safety, bring all potable water to a full boil for a minimum of one minute.

•Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

Check www.miltonfl.org or @miltonflorida on Facebook for updates. For more information, contact the city's Public Works Department at 850-983-5400.