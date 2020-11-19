Early registration requested for annual Jingle Bell Jog

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — It's time to break out those running shoes. This year's Jingle Bell Jog is going to take place in Crestview.

The 42nd annual race is a 5K and 10K run scheduled 8 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Okaloosa County Courthouse on Main Street in Crestview. There is also a virtual race component available as well. Visit www.SFA7jog.com for full details.

Start/Finish will be at the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview. 5K runners will do one loop, 10K runners will do two loops.

Pre-register online at https://sfa7jog.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8155.

Military early packet pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Subway on the 7th Special Forces Group (A) compound. Military ID is required to access the compound.

Everyone may also pick up packets:

•10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Island Hotel, Okaloosa Island (one free beer/wine per runner from 2-6 p.m.).

• 3-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Red 7 Tees, 189 W Oakdale Ave., Crestview.

All participants are encouraged to register early to avoid long lines on race day.