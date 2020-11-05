FEMA Mobile Centers in Okaloosa, Walton counties to close

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — The FEMA mobile registration center in Okaloosa County will close permanently at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and the center in Walton County will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

The State of Florida and FEMA have determined that those centers have satisfied the need for helping Hurricane Sally survivors in the area register for disaster assistance. The centers are located at:

OKALOOSA

Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No document scanning is available there.

WALTON

Freeport Regional Sports Complex, 563 Hammock Trail E., Freeport, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5-7. Document scanning is Nov. 6-7.

Other centers continue to operate on the following schedules:

ESCAMBIA

Brownsville Community Center, 320 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Document scanning is available Nov. 4-14.

Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Document scanning is available now through Nov. 14.

Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Document scanning is Nov. 4-14.

SANTA ROSA

Gulf Breeze Community Center, 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Document scanning is available through Nov. 14.

Pensacola State College, 5988 U.S. Highway 90, Milton, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Satuday. Document scanning is available through Nov. 14.

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses may also apply by:

•visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

•downloading the FEMA app.

•calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The deadline to register is Dec. 1.