Crestview Main Street Association hosting calendar and gun give away

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Main Street Association is selling its Downtown Crestview 2021 Calendar in conjunction with its weekly 52 Gun Give Away.

The event features a weekly gun giveaway at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in 2021 and are based on each calendar's serial number. Winners are announced via PICK 3's https://flalottery.com/pick3 website.

Calendars with gun giveaway tickets included are $65 each or two for $100. Shipping rates may apply.

The calendars will be available for shipping or pickup Oct. 30 at MSCA, 114 Cedar Ave., Crestview (in Courthouse Suites).

All guns may be picked up at Jay's Guns & Accessories, 366 S Main St., Crestview.

Visit downtowncrestview.org for more information.