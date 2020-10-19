Navarre Garden Club hosts Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop

Special to Gannett

Editor's note: This article was updated Oct. 19 to correct the address where the event will be held.

NAVARRE — The Navarre Garden Club will have its Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop. Attendees will create a centerpiece with one bunch of flowers and learn to create other holiday decorations.

The public is invited to the event, which is 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Activity Center at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Navarre.

All supplies and refreshments will be provided. The price is $18.

Space is limited. Reservations will be accepted until Nov. 18. Contact Jodi Volmert, 850-207-9190 to reserve your space.