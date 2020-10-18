Crestview sets City Government Week schedule

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — A flurry of diverse activities will offer Crestview residents opportunities next week to interact with city officials, ranging from discovering the plethora of community organizations to being served lunch by civil servants and watching the action at the grand opening of the city’s new R/C racetrack.

The finalized schedule has activities every day during the Oct. 19-24 City Government Week. Here’s what’s on the line-up:

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS SHOWCASE. 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, Warriors Hall, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview. Think “there’s nothing to do here”? Think again! Find out about our many civic organizations and city services.

CHECK OUT OFFICIALS, 1–2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, Crestview Public Library, 1445 Commerce Drive. City officials man the circulation desk; share what’s on your mind as you check out and return media.

CITY OFFICIALS VISIT CIVIC CLUBS, Wednesday, Oct. 21. City officials visit weekly lunch meetings of Crestview’s Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.

CITY OFFICIALS FORUM AND Q&A, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, on Facebook and in the City Council Chamber, City Hall. Participate on www.facebook.com/Cityofcrestview/ or in person at City Hall.

CITY OFFICES CLOSED, Thurs., Oct. 22,. Staff Training Day to help your officials serve you even better.

CIVIL SERVANTS SERVING, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, Tropical Palm Restaurant, 286 Main St. N. Elected officials serve drinks, bus tables and hear your ideas and concerns.

FAIRVIEW CENTER GRAND REOPENING, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Allen Park, 895 McClelland St. See the newly renovated Fairview Center and mural unveiling.

B&T R/C RACEWAY GRAND OPENING, time to be announced, Saturday, Oct. 24, 585 Brookmeade Drive (behind Fire Station No. 3). Radio-controlled race action officially opens in Crestview with ribbon cutting, door prizes, raffles and races! This is Crestview’s newest public/private partnership.

“We encourage all of our citizens to take advantage of these fun and diverse opportunities to see what their city can offer,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “There are several opportunities to share your thoughts, ideas and concerns with your city officials during City Government Week.”

For information about these events, city activities and services, call City Hall at 850-682-1560, visit www.cityofcrestview.org or www.facebook.com/Cityofcrestview.