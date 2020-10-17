NAS Whiting Field earns region installation excellence distinction

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

MILTON — Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, Commander Navy Region Southeast, announced recently that Naval Air Station Whiting Field is a nominee to compete at the Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) level for the small shore Installation Excellence distinction.

The award lauds the top Navy commands at shore for their installation management, program excellence and community outreach.

NAS Whiting Field will continue on to compete at the CNIC level against top bases from other regions worldwide. Winners at the CNIC level will compete with military bases from other services for the Commander in Chief awards.

More:(AUG. 30, 2020) New sign, same mission at NAS Whiting Field

Installations are graded across nine key areas including: mission, facilities management, quality of life, environment, energy, property stewardship, communication, safety and health and other categories.

Commanding Officer Capt. Paul D. Bowdich praised his team for the accomplishment.

“Each of our team members perform a vital role in our mission: producing the best aviation warfighters in the world. Well Done. Your support to the fleet, fighter and family is stellar and you deserve this special recognition,” he said.

According to Bowdich, while NAS Whiting Field receives the recognition, the honor couldn’t be achieved without the surrounding community that partners with the air station to accomplish its mission.

The award nomination package included citations emphasizing partnerships with Santa Rosa County for their county encroachment initiatives that secure property around the base to prevent incompatible development, for helping dozens of Military Family Life Counselors in area schools to create the most robust program in the country, and for their unparalleled support of local military and retirees.

“This is a big win for us, but also for the local area. Without our local community, we can’t succeed at our core mission,” Bowdich said. “They work with us throughout the year and ensure our service members are well cared for. This is as much a validation of the work done by our many partners in the county as it is an award for the team at the installation.”

NAS Whiting Field was selected as the regional representative from a field of 18 military bases, both large and small, from Florida to Tennessee to Texas. Navy Region Southeast is the largest of the Navy’s eleven regions and consists of more than 25 percent of all the entrants within this competitive category.