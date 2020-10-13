Crestview Drive-In movie, trunk or treat this weekend
CRESTVIEW — The city of Crestview's Family Movie Night will include a Trunk-or-Treat. Dress the kids up and come out for some candy and a classic movie.
The event starts with a 6 p.m. Trunk or Treat Oct. 17 at Old Spanish Trail Park (enter at the Whitehurst Municipal Building, 209 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview). The movie, "Hocus Pocus, starts at 7 p.m. Audio will be broadcast on 88.3 FM.
TRUNK OR TREAT GUIDELINES
Those who would like to give out candy must email colvinr@cityofcrestview.org and give their name, phone number, car type and email address.
Cars may arrive at 4 p.m. to set up, with the trunk-or-treat starting at 6 p.m. Gloves will be available. The city requests that participants provide wrapped candy only. All trunk-or-treaters are to remain in their cars.
For details, contact the city's Community Recreation and Enrichment Services, 850-682-0789.
