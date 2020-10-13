Crestview Drive-In movie, trunk or treat this weekend

Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — The city of Crestview's Family Movie Night will include a Trunk-or-Treat. Dress the kids up and come out for some candy and a classic movie.

The event starts with a 6 p.m. Trunk or Treat Oct. 17 at Old Spanish Trail Park (enter at the Whitehurst Municipal Building, 209 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview). The movie, "Hocus Pocus, starts at 7 p.m. Audio will be broadcast on 88.3 FM.

TRUNK OR TREAT GUIDELINES

Those who would like to give out candy must email colvinr@cityofcrestview.org and give their name, phone number, car type and email address.

Cars may arrive at 4 p.m. to set up, with the trunk-or-treat starting at 6 p.m. Gloves will be available. The city requests that participants provide wrapped candy only. All trunk-or-treaters are to remain in their cars.

For details, contact the city's Community Recreation and Enrichment Services, 850-682-0789.

Bell, Renee

View this email in your browser

This Saturday the City of Crestview will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat! Dress the kids up and come our for some candy and a classic movie! If you would like to give out candy please see the information below on how to register.

To register, please provide your:

Name, phone number, car type, and email

Email the information above to

colvinr@cityofcrestview.org

Rules

*Cars may arrive at 4:00pm to start setting up

*Trunk-or-Treat will begin at 6:00pm

*Gloves will be available

*Wrapped candy only

*The movie will begin at 7:00pm

*All Trunk-or-Treaters are to remain in cars