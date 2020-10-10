Santa Rosa Democrats provide early voting dates, other details

Special to the Press Gazette

MILTON — The Santa Rosa Democrats are encouraging others to vote.

Early voting times and dates are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct.19-31 at these locations:

Main Elections Office, 6495 Caroline St., Suite "F", Milton.

South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze.

Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace.

Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton.

Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre.

VOTE BY MAIL

There is still time to vote by mail, with an enrollment deadline of Oct. 24. Enroll online at https://www.votesantarosa.com/Voter-Information/Vote-by-Mail; or by phone at 850-983-1900

Mail-in ballots must be received at the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Secure drop boxes will be available at all early voting locations.

After early voting ends, secure drop-off will be available at the Supervisor of Elections office, 6495 Caroline St., Suite "F", Milton.

ELECTION DAY

The Election Day hours and date are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Visit www.votesantarosa.com/Where-Do-I-Vote for voting locations.

GET OUT THE VOTE

Here's how to help the SRCD make sure other Democrats in the county get out to vote.

Sign up at www.mobilize.us/ourflorida2020/event/316520 for no-contact canvassing in Milton and Pace. This simply involves grabbing a packet of door hangers with information about voting and local candidates, and putting them on the front doors of a predetermined list of houses (no interpersonal contact needed).

For no-contact canvassing in Gulf Breeze and Navarre, contact Cecilia Newman at cjnewman2@gmail.com.

To call registered Democrats and help them make a voting plan, sign up at https://www.mobilize.us/fl2020victory/event/324401.

BIDEN-HARRIS SIGNS

The SRCD just received two orders of Biden-Harris signs. They are asking for a donation of $5 per sign, but at this point their priority is simply getting them out there.

To pick up signs in Gulf Breeze, contact Matt Becker at 508-561-4971 or mbecker03@gmail.com.

To pick up signs in Milton, contact Elaine Reid at 850-501-3417.

SIGN WAVING AT GARCON POINT

At 9 a.m. Oct. 8, SRC Democrats will be waving signs at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and 281 in Gulf Breeze. They will meet at 8:45 .a.m in the parking lot of the Tiger Point Walmart in Gulf Breeze. Coffee and bagels will be available for all volunteers, and they'll have signs for distribution as well.

GULF BREEZE CARAVAN

The second Gulf Breeze Democratic Caravan is scheduled for Oct. 17. They'll meet at 1 p.m. at the Office Depot shopping center (1155 Gulf Breeze Parkway) directly across from the Gulf Breeze Hospital.

They will tape lawn signs on their car doors, paint windows, and mount flags, then we'll depart at 1:45 p.m. to drive through the community and share their pride in their candidates and party.

"It's a great way to get people excited to vote and to let them know that they aren't alone as Democrats in this county," a group spokesperson said.

Text RSVP if possible to Bruce Yates at 850-291-7465.

MONTHLY MEETING

The group is still conducting virtual monthly meetings to discuss the issues affecting their community and how they can work to make a difference. This month's meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Register at www.mobilize.us/ourflorida2020/event/339179.

Other local Democratic meetings are:

The Democratic Black Caucus, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. For more information contact Sandi Smith at santarosadbc@gmail.com.

The Democratic Women's Club, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. For more information contact Cecilia Newman at 850-450-7518 or cjnewman2@gmail.com.

To give feedback, ask for questions or help in any way. email or call SRCD Chair Matt Becker, 850-396-1935.