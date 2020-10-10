New specialty license plate supports Florida 4-H

Special to Gannett

Vouchers for a new specialty license plate bearing the iconic 4-H clover will be available for purchase at all county tax collector offices and license plate agencies in Florida starting Oct. 16.

The license plate will go into production once 3,000 pre-sale vouchers are sold. Florida 4-H has two years to reach this pre-sale goal.

One-hundred percent of the $25 specialty license plate fee will go directly toward statewide leadership programs like 4-H University and 4-H Legislature, the Florida 4-H camping program and 4-H youth competitive teams, said Michael Gutter, associate dean of University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and 4-H state program leader.

More:PHOTOS: Sports-themed license plate sales by county in Northwest Florida

More:PHOTOS: Florida college license plates

Florida 4-H serves approximately 200,000 youths annually.

This announcement comes during National 4-H Week. The theme for this year’s week, “Opportunity 4 All,” is aimed at helping more underrepresented youths experience the benefits of the 4-H program.

“The 4-H specialty plate will help make these benefits more accessible,” Gutter said.