FEMA opens Mobile Registration Center in Santa Rosa County

Special to Gannett

GULF BREEZE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a mobile registration center for Hurricane Sally survivors in Santa Rosa County.

The center, called a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC), is staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Pensacola State College's South Santa Rosa Center, 4075 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

The center operates under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required.

Individuals who come to the center check in at a registration table, give their name and phone number, and then wait in their cars until they receive a text message to come to the FEMA staff at the MRIC. This process reduces the number of people standing in lines to mitigate against COVID.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA App.

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

REGISTRATION

The following information is necessary when registering for FEMA assistance.

Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

Current mailing address.

Current telephone number.

Insurance information.

Total household annual income.

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

AFTER REGISTRATION

If you reported that you may not be able to live safely in your home, it may be necessary for FEMA to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA field inspections are being conducted remotely.

For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact applicants by phone to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Remote inspections provide an effective way of evaluating damage, comparable to traditional, in-person inspections, and this expedites the delivery of recovery assistance.

Survivors with minimal damage who can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when applying to FEMA. However, they may request an inspection if they later find significant disaster-caused damage.