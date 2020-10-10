City of Milton issues bids for new water reclamation facility

Special to Gannett

MILTON — The city of Milton has issued two Invitations to Bid (ITB) in conjunction with the new North Santa Rosa Regional Water Reclamation Facility.

The first is for the construction of the new facility itself (ITB #2020.04).

The second (ITB #2020.05) is a directional drill under the Blackwater River that will serve to connect the existing downtown sewage treatment plant to the new facility.

The current downtown sewage treatment facility is nearing maximum capacity of 2.5 million gallons of effluent treated daily (MGD). Area large industrial, commercial, or residential developments may require capacity that cannot be met. This could effectively prohibit new projects within the Milton Service Area.

The new facility will increase capacity to 4.5 MGD and is expandable in the future, as needed. Every day, the Milton WWTP discharges 1.5 – 2.25 million gallons of treated sanitary effluent into the Blackwater River.

Eventually, the new facility and transmission line will remove 100 percent of the effluent from the river. The treated effluent from the new North Santa Rosa Regional Water Reclamation Facility will utilize “Rapid Infiltration Basins” located north of Whiting Field.

The new North Santa Rosa Regional Water Reclamation Facility provides the foundation for Santa Rosa County’s future population and economic growth in central Santa Rosa County. The facility will protect the environment for the next generation and beyond.

Planning for the new plant begin in 2008. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021 with completion in 2023. Bids for the new facility and directional drill are due by 2:00 p.m. CST on November 12, 2020. The Bid Documents are available on the City’s Website at: https://www.miltonfl.org/Bids.aspx For more information, please contact the City at 850-983-5400.