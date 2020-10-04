Community input deadline extended for TPO

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — The deadline for area residents to share their insight on the Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization's Cost Feasible Plan has been extended through Oct. 9.

The TPO asks that people take a few minutes to share their thoughts on transportation in their community with a brief questionnaire online at www.ecrc.org/FLALLRTPQuestionnaire. (The URL will redirect to https://wfrpc.wufoo.com/forms/z1xhvubo15iqt38/.)

The Florida-Alabama TPO is commissioned to address transportation needs for the next 25 years in our area through the Long Range Transportation Plan. The 2045 LRTP will become the blueprint for the region, and the goal is to develop a safe transportation system that considers all means of travel.

Request a print copy of the survey by calling 850-332-7976, ext. 220 or emailing PublicInvolvement@ecrc.org.

This is the final list of LRTP projects with the highest probability of being funded, based on their costs and funding sources. The TPO will be adopting the Cost Feasible Plan in October 2020. View documents and other information at www.ecrc.org/FLAL2045LRTP.

Go to the Emerald Coast Regional Council Facebook page to share updates.

Request a print copy of the questionnaire by calling 850-332-7976, ext. 220 or emailing PublicInvolvement@ecrc.org.

Public input is valuable to the TPO. Comments can be submitted via eComment Card, email, or phone, learn how at www.ecrc.org/FLAL2045LRTP.

Stay involved, sign up to get transportation updates emailed directly to you at www.ecrc.org/FLALSubscribe.