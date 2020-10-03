City Government Week to highlight services, organizations

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — With City Government Week coming up in mid-October, Crestview Mayor JB Whitten wants to make sure the city’s many fraternal, cultural, service and social organizations are represented during the week’s events.

“We have a pretty good list, but don't want to miss anyone,” the mayor said. “Crestview provides so many opportunities for community and social involvement.”

For organizations to be included, their representatives must call Zenobia Richardson at City Hall at 850-682-3812 no later than Oct. 9.

Events scheduled for City Government Week include a Special City Council Meeting with a community organizations showcase, and city officials’ visits to local school civics classes.

Activities also include officials meeting Crestview Public Library patrons while working at the circulation desk; an elected officials forum; officials’ visits to local clubs to discuss proposed city charter amendments; and officials being true civil “servants” as they serve, bus tables and chat with the public at the Tropical Palm Restaurant.

A schedule of City Government Week activities and events is being finalized and will be released soon, the mayor said.

“We want our citizens involved with their city and understanding how city government works,” Mayor Whitten said. “City Government Week is an especially exciting time for us, because that’s when we really reach out to residents and showcase what we do for them.”

Brian Hughes is the City of Crestview's public information officer.