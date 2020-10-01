Crestview movie showing to feature 'The Wizard of Oz'

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — "The Wizard of Oz" is the next movie to be featured at the Crestview Family Drive-In Movie Night.

"Grab some snacks, bring the kids, and enjoy a night out of the house. Don't forget to tune your radio in to 88.3 so you can listen along," a media release for the event stated.

The event starts 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Spanish Trail Park off Stilwell Boulevard in Crestview. Admission is free, and the movie audio will be broadcasted on your car radio.

The event is presented by Crestview Community Recreation & Enrichment Services.

Call 682-0789 for details.