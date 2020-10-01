Gateway construction to close north block of Main Street in Crestview

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The northern-most block of Main Street will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until late afternoon Monday, Oct. 5, while contractors from Signs Galore install an entry arch over the road.

The arch is part of a Community Redevelopment Agency project that will help better delineate and identify the county seat’s historic downtown area and welcome visitors to the dining and shopping district.

Creating a more formal “gateway” entrance to the city’s heart was one of the suggestions made several years ago by a citizens and business owners group that informally met from time to time at Casbah Coffee Company and brainstormed downtown improvement ideas to take to city leaders. The CRA embraced the idea and is funding construction of the arch.

While Main Street is closed from Cedar Avenue to U.S. Highway 90 on Monday, motorists heading north can reach U.S. Highway 90 by turning right onto Cedar Avenue on the north side of the courthouse.

Traffic heading into downtown Crestview from U.S. 90 may turn onto Wilson Street, then turn left on Cedar and then right onto Main Street.

As part of the overall gateway project, another entrance sign, which includes a planter, is under construction in Garden Park at the south end of Main Street. That project does not require road closures.