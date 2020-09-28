COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Staff Report

These are upcoming community events, announcements and activities by area organizations. They may be canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

UPCOMING

REPUBLICAN CLUB TO MEET: The Republican Club of Santa Rosa County will meet 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bistro 98, 5248 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. The featured speaker is District 1 Santa Rosa County Commissioner Sam Parker. Doors open at 5 p.m. for ordering meals and socializing.

POETRY, BOOKS BEING ACCEPTED FOR BLACKWATER JOURNAL: Milton students in grades 9-12 may submit poetry on the theme of bias and bullying for the next edition of the Blackwater Literary journal being published at the end of December. Works will be judged by a panel, and the best of the best will be published. Everyone who has a poem accepted for publication will receive a free copy of the journal. An All County Writer's Award for best poem will be presented. Books — fiction, poetry or any other type — may also be submitted for publication. An All County Plaque for Best Book in 2020 will also be presented. The entry deadline is Oct. 1. Send work to poet.laureate@mymiltonflorida.com.

RECURRING

MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD: 9:15 a.m. second Mondays at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. Open to those interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. third Mondays, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos hosts the poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: Meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Chuck’s Cycles, 5764 Stewart St., Milton. Visit http://aapensacola.org/meetings/chucks-cycles-meeting/ for details.

MILTON GARDEN CLUB: Meets 9:30-11:30 a.m. second Tuesdays, September through May at the Garden Club, 5256 Alabama St., Milton. Starts with meet and greet followed by 10 a.m. program. Meetings are free and open to the public and includes an educational program. 850-626-2003 or miltongardenclub@yahoo.com.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Highway 90, Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

ALZHEIMER'S/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. second Thursdays, at Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton. Caregivers often struggle alone to care for a loved one who is changing physically and mentally from the person they initially knew. Come and meet others who are walking that path.

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at Grover T's Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Highway 90 in Milton.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: Meets second Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 995-7056 for details and further information.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART MEETING: MOPH meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. third Saturdays at Ryan's Buffet, 4955 U.S. Highway 90, Pace (by Walmart). Contact Ann Smithson, 850-712-4745.

MILITARY ORDER OF THE PURPLE HEART: Chapter 566 and Auxiliary Unit 566 meet noon to 2 p.m. third Saturdays of the month at Moose Lodge No. 557, 8851 Lewis St., Pensacola.

NAVARRE GARDEN CLUB: Declare your independence from yard work! Buy bulbs and perennials. Plant once; they come back every year. NGC's Green Thumb Nursery has all kinds: cannas; amaryllis; agapanthus and more. Plants are locally grown, so will grow in your yard too. Support the club and beautify your yard. Details, Ginger, 396-5494.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/.

HOLLEY NAVARRE SENIORS CENTER: Residents may join at age 50. The center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre, across from the library. Annual dues are $40. Free and paid activities available. COA lunches are served Monday-Thursday at a volunteer donation of $2. Call 850-936-1644 for details.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon states fentanyl overdoses are on the rise nationwide. Fentanyl is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Visit https://bit.ly/2EXGtLk for more on fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, or call 877-841-5509.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: Azalea meets second Mondays of the month from September to May from 12:30-3 p.m. at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. and meeting at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome. A variety of guest speakers will be attending each month throughout the year. Please contact Margie 850-983-9601 or Debbie 850-736-8629 for more information.