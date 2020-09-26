Women of Valor honor first responders and essential workers

Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — Local female first responders and essential workers were honored during the 12th annual Women of Valor Conference on Sept. 19 at the Crestview Community Center.

Among those honored were Firefighter Corie Dickey from the Crestview Fire Department; Resource Officer Amy Mertens, with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office; Officer Wanda Hulion, representing the Crestview Police Department; Food Services essential worker Carmelita Haughton, representing Okaloosa County School District; and essential worker Mary Williams, RN representing North Okaloosa Medical Center.

The honorees were recognized for their exceptional job performance and positive community impact, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Women of Valor organization, founded by co-pastor Sherrell Compton of New Life International Worship Center, is dedicated to mentoring, teaching, training, uplifting and exhorting women of all ages.

The event, which normally hosts approximately 300 attendees, was attended by less than 50 program participants. It was live streamed to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for social distancing.

The conference may be viewed in its entirety at www.thewomenofvalor.com.