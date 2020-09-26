SUBSCRIBE NOW
Women of Valor honor first responders and essential workers

Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — Local female first responders and essential workers were honored during the 12th annual Women of Valor Conference on Sept. 19 at the Crestview Community Center.

Among those honored were Firefighter Corie Dickey from the Crestview Fire Department; Resource Officer Amy Mertens, with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office; Officer Wanda Hulion, representing the Crestview Police Department; Food Services essential worker Carmelita Haughton, representing Okaloosa County School District; and essential worker Mary Williams, RN representing North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Women of Valor honoree Mary Williams, an RN at the North Okaloosa Medical Center Emergency Room, was presented with  stands with North Okaloosa Medical Center staff members and WOV Co-founder Pastor Sherrell Compton recently at NOMC in Crestview. From left are Scott Mohler, NOMC; Amy Lebowitz, NOMC; Danny Shearn, NOMC Chief Nursing Officer; Williams; Compton; and Chat Long, NOMC ER Director.

The honorees were recognized for their exceptional job performance and positive community impact, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees received a sweet treat in the form of a uniquely designed miniature cake created by baker Lynn Coppler for the 12th annual Women of Valor conference in Crestview.
The Crestview Community Center stage was decorated as a vintage gift boutique to complement the Women of Valor conference theme  "Women, Gifts of God in the Earth." The conference was Sept. 19 at the Crestview Community Center.

The Women of Valor organization, founded by co-pastor Sherrell Compton of New Life International Worship Center, is dedicated to mentoring, teaching, training, uplifting and exhorting women of all ages.

Members of the New Life International Worship Dance Team minister during the Women of Valor conference Sept. 19 at the Crestview Community Center.
Guest speaker Pastor Eunice Porter encouraged listeners to share their gifts and talents with others during the 12th annual Women of Valor Conference Sept. 19 in Crestview.

The event, which normally hosts approximately 300 attendees, was attended by less than 50 program participants. It was live streamed to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for social distancing.

The conference may be viewed in its entirety at www.thewomenofvalor.com.