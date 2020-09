Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — P J Adams Parkway in Crestview will have a temporary one lane closure between Villacrest Drive East and State Road 85.

The closure will take place 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 while the Water & Sewer Department works on watermains in the area.

Signs and a flagman will be in place. Please plan accordingly.