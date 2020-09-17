Dog tossed from bridge in Milligan finds a forever home

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — Milligan, the black puppy tossed from a car on a bridge, has left the building with his new family, according to an email from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

“It broke my heart that someone could do that to an adorable, sweet dog,” said Emily Ballou-Tomel of Crestview.

She and her husband, Caden, were looking for a best friend for their puppy, June. They even look alike, with opposite coloring.

“He was just perfect,” Emily said.

Milligan sustained minor injuries in the incident and was treat at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society facility in Laurel Hill.