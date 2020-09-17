SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dog tossed from bridge in Milligan finds a forever home

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — Milligan, the black puppy tossed from a car on a bridge, has left the building with his new family, according to an email from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

Crestview residents Emily Ballou-Tomel and her husband, Caden, adopted the black puppy, Milligan, that was tossed from a bridge last week.

“It broke my heart that someone could do that to an adorable, sweet dog,” said Emily Ballou-Tomel of Crestview.

More:PAWS cares for puppy tossed out of car in Milligan by unidentified woman

She and her husband, Caden, were looking for a best friend for their puppy, June. They even look alike, with opposite coloring.

“He was just perfect,” Emily said.

June, top, and Milligan, the puppy tossed from a bridge, now share a home.

Milligan sustained minor injuries in the incident and was treat at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society facility in Laurel Hill.