Waste Management collection changes due to Hurricane Sally

MILTON — Due to the anticipated severe weather impacts associated with Hurricane Sally, Waste Management announced it will suspend all commercial and roll-off collection services in Milton Sept. 15 and 16.

Waste Management will resume service for its valued commercial and roll-off service customers on Thursday, Sept. 17. Collection routes will run one or two days behind schedule with all routes expected to be recovered by Saturday, Sept. 19, weather and road conditions permitting.

“Due to the latest projected path and speed of Hurricane Sally, Waste Management is closing our Milton, FL facility both Tuesday and Wednesday. Waste Management is temporarily suspending all waste collection services emanating from our Milton facility,” said Robert Boykin, WM of Milton district manager.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all our valued customers as we work through this severe weather event. We encourage all to implement their storm plans, as instructed by local authorities”

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.