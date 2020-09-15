City of Crestview facilities closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Sally

Crestview News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — City of Crestview facilities are closed Sept. 15 due to forecasted inclement weather caused by Hurricane Sally.

"The safety of our citizens and employees are always our primary concern, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will be posting future updates on our Facebook page, website (www.cityofcrestview.org) and @CityofCrestview on Twitter," a City of Crestview spokesperson stated.