Rocky Bayou students accept reading awards

Special to the Crestview News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — Rocky Bayou Christian School's campus in Crestview had some students participate in the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools Creative Writing Competition in January 2020.

They were unable to receive their awards due to COVID-19 restrictions. Student entries were judged and received either a superior, excellent or good rating, as follows:

Superior - third graders Reagan Sanders and Donovan Valenzuela.

Excellent - second graders Brady Zwiernikowski, Eva Bryant; fourth grader Oly Stephens, 5th grader Jayden Horne- excellent.

Good - Sixth grader Janessa Laemmel

RBCS is a K-3 through 12th grade Christian school. The present enrollment is over 750 students, which includes students bused from as far away as DeFuniak Springs and Hurlburt Field.