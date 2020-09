Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — P J Adams Parkway in Crestview will have a temporary one-lane closure Monday.

Crestview Water & Sewer Department employees will cut watermains between Villacrest Drive- East and Highway 85 South on P J Adams from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 14 on PJ Adams.

Signs and a flagman will be in place. Please plan accordingly.