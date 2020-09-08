Blackwater Pyrates raise $14,340 through annual duck race

Special to Gannett

MILTON — In a bit of a departure from the normal Fourth of July Mill Town Duck Race, the Blackwater Pyrates concluded their annual fundraiser in the Riverfront Park gazebo on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Rather than a front-end loader dropping rubber ducks off the Blackwater River Bridge, three local dignitaries reached into a raffle drum and selected this year’s winners.

Mayor Heather Lindsay drew the first place winner. $1,500 will go to Roman and Robin Nowak. City Councilman Jeff Snow drew next, and the second place winner is Blackwater Bistro customer Susan Leveille. She will receive $500.

The third local dignitary to assist in the drawing was USC Auxiliary Flotilla 1-7 Commander Jack Remus. The third place prize of $250 goes to Tony Renbarger of Coastal Canvas.

Although abbreviated due to COVID-19, the Blackwater Pyrates were able to adopt out 2,868 ducks, raising $14,340. These funds are used to fulfill the Pyrates’ three core missions of boater safety, river cleanup, and local maritime historical preservation.

Pyrate “Duck Diva” Vickie McKee pronounced this year’s fundraiser a success.

“In spite of all of the obstacles, we managed to raise a good deal of money to support our missions,” McKee said.

“We look forward to next year, when the city will hopefully be able resume its normal festivals and the Duck-Drop will go on as scheduled.”

McKee added, “We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors and all individuals who supported our cause this year.”