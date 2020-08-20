Table of Honor to be featured at Crestview World War II commemoration

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — Framed photos of hometown heroes on a Table of Honor will highlight the Aug. 28 and 29 World War II Victory 75th Anniversary Commemoration at the Community Center.

“This was such a popular part of our D-Day celebration last year,” said volunteer Pam Coffield. “We are delighted because this year, the Table of Honor will be even bigger and able to accommodate more photos.”

More:Local World War II veteran celebrates 100 years

More:Crestview to recognize D-Day 75th anniversary

Residents may bring a framed, self-standing photo of a loved one, friend or ancestor to the Crestview Community Center for inclusion on the table. They will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28 at the center, located at 1446 Commerce Drive, Crestview.

It is important that photos are self-standing, either with an easel on the back of the frame or on a small tabletop photo easel. Easels will not be provided.

Tags will be available to write the name of the honoree, his or her branch of service and in which theatre of operations — Pacific, European or home front — they served.

Photos may be retrieved after the Victory Ball Saturday evening, or between noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

“We look forward to honoring as many of our community’s family heroes as we can,” Coffield said.

Brian Hughes is the city of Crestview's Public Information Officer.