Crestview Citizens Advisory Council formed, will meet in August

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — Crestview Mayor JB Whitten announced the formation of his Citizens Advisory Council, which will be seated and hold its first meeting Thursday evening.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in the City Council chamber at City Hall. The committee’s meetings are open to the public and are live-streamed on Crestview’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Cityofcrestview.

Forming a diverse committee of Crestview residents to bring to his notice issues that need city government attention has been a priority since Whitten took office last year.

“CAC meetings will not be just glorified gripe sessions, but productive gatherings where

members can identify issues and present possible solutions,” the mayor said. “Their direct input to me will then allow me to determine where within city leadership the issue needs to be addressed.”

Twenty residents submitted applications to be on the seven-person committee, with Whitten calling it a “challenging endeavor” to narrow the field.

“Although all applicants were eminently qualified, after reviewing the resumes and

conducting interviews, I believe I have chosen a strong diverse corps of members who will advise me on issues that the city manager, other elected officials and I may not be seeing,” Whitten said.

The committee’s members are DeCarlo Garcia, Christie Austin, Felton Barnes, Narissa

Jenkins, Ryan Knox, Darius Jackson and Teryn Garcia.