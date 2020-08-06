Gulf County Sheriff’s Office releases Smartphone app

Special to The Star

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison is excited to announce the release of a smartphone application.

This app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Gulf County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“I’m thrilled to offer this new app!” said Harrison, “It will place information from the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office directly into the hands of the public.”

The app was paid for by crime prevention funds – at no cost to the taxpayer.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

Receive Instant Push Notifications

Submit a Tip

Research sex offenders in the area

Browse Recent Arrests and Victims May Request Notification of Changes in Status

Connect to Sheriff’s Office social media platforms

Read the Latest News and Press Releases

Access Public Resources

More!

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country.

“More and more public safety agencies are realizing the opportunity they have to reach and serve their public where they are…..on their smartphones,” said Kevin Cummings, Vice President with OCV.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office App is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Gulf County Sheriff FL” or by clicking here.