Okaloosa working to remove massive amounts of underwater debris at county reefs

Okaloosa County officials have a plan to remove massive amounts of hazardous marine debris from county-owned offshore artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.

They have applied for a $50,000 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant that, if awarded, would be combined with $50,000 in county bed-tax money to pay for the debris removal. The underwater cleanup would be the first of its kind for Okaloosa County.

The earliest anticipated start date for the NOAA grant award is Sept. 1, 2021, according to county Tourist Development Department Director Jennifer Adams.

The county’s artificial reef program supports the largest charter fishing fleet in the world, and with the high level of fishing activity, there is a great deal of monofilament and lead waste entangled on the reefs, posing a hazard to marine life and recreational users, according to Adams.

“Lead waste” refers to lead fishing sinkers/weights. They are found at numerous reef sites, especially the popular, large shipwreck sites, county Coastal Resource Manager Alex Fogg said.

As time goes on, the various types of existing marine debris on the reefs only accumulate more waste, noted Adams.

The first publicly funded reef in the county’s artificial reef program was deployed in 1976 and the most recent was established this past May.

The program currently has a total of 379 public reef sites, almost all of which are offshore at depths of 50 to more than 200 feet and used by fishermen and scuba divers.

Last year, the county’s first four near-shore artificial reefs for divers, snorkelers and fishermen were established about 15 to 20 feet below the surface of the Gulf. Two were placed just off of Destin and two were installed just off of Okaloosa Island.

The offshore reefs attract snapper, grouper and other game fish, while the near shore reefs see a huge variety of juvenile fish, a well as octopi, stingrays, sharks and sunlight-loving soft and hard corrals.

In the overall reef program, “Each site can be anything from one small concrete module to 50 modules, or a large shipwreck,” Fogg said.

Old tugboats, barges and military vessels, former drug-running boats that were seized by the U.S. Coast Guard, and old tanks, tank turrets and military ordnance targets are among the items now serving as artificial reefs.

Fogg did not have a percentage of county reefs that experience problems with marine debris.

“But in general, if an artificial reef is fished, there is a risk of the fishing line, hooks, lures, lead, etc. becoming fouled on the reef,” he said. “Once fouled, the line is often broken, leaving the material (now marine debris) on the reef. So, reef sites that are heavily visited by anglers generally have more marine debris. The same goes for anchors. The more boats that attempt to anchor on a reef site, the more risk there is for anchors to become stuck and lost.”

The use of divers is the only effective method of removing marine debris from the reefs, Fogg said.

“The goal is to remove as much of the marine debris as possible from each reef site we target,” he said. “We will be targeting around 10 large artificial reef sites but we will go one at a time to ensure the reef is clean.”

Potentially thousands of pounds of debris would be removed in the overall cleanup, he said.

“We will recycle the debris that we can, donate the lead to the fishing fleet and dispose of the rest of the debris correctly,” Fogg said.

According to Adams, county officials would then monitor the cleaned-up reefs to determine marine debris accumulation rates, which would help them plan future debris-removal projects.

To learn more about the county’s artificial reef program, visit https://www.destinfwb.com/explore/ecotourism-hotspots/artificial-reefs/.