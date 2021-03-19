Hope on the Beach Church Easter worship

Special to Gannett

Hope on the Beach Church has announced their schedule for Holy Week including all four worship locations — Ed Walline Beach in Santa Rosa Beach, the tent at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, Hwy 98 Campus at 3834 U.S. Hwy. 98 West, Santa Rosa Beach and Seascape Beach by Whale’s Tail in Miramar Beach.

Palm Sunday: 8 a.m. at Ed Walline, 9:30 a.m. at Shunk Gulley, 11 a.m. at Hwy 98 Campus, and 4 p.m. at Seascape. Good Friday: 4:30 p.m. at Ed Walline and 6:30 p.m. at Hwy. 98 Campus. Easter Sunday: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise and 8 a.m. at Ed Walline, 9:30 a.m. in the tent at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, 11 a.m. at Hwy. 98 Campus and 5 p.m. Seascape Beach by Whale’s Tail in Miramar Beach.

Area residents and visitors are invited to attend all worship experiences. There will be a Bible-based message and praise music. Guests attending at Ed Walline and Seascape are asked to bring chairs or blankets for worship on the beach. In the event of inclement weather, see Hope on the Beach Church’s Facebook page.

Hope on the Beach Church is at 3834 U.S. Hwy 98 West on the second floor of the

building. An elevator is located at the east end of the building for convenience. For more

information, call 850-267-0322 or email admin@hopeonthebeach.com.