Staff Writer

The Star

,

Ethan Bailey La'Fountaine, beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend went to be in the arms of his heavenly father on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Born in Panama City, Florida on June 30, 1999 to Shayla Leighann Gay and Dustin Raymond LaFountaine at 4:20 p.m. (who'd have guessed that) Ethan had a beautiful soul from the moment he was born. He never met a stranger, he only made friends. And of those, he has many. He was such a special person in his families and his community. Everyone knew him, but most knew him from his childhood sports activities. Ethan enjoyed football and baseball and was exceptionally gifted at both sports. Many families in this community opened their homes and their hearts to him as he grew up and they grew to love him as one of their own.

Everyone on the football field knew him as "FREIGHTTRAIN" for his combined strength,speed and his ability to "run over" players twice his size. Ethan acquired many trophies and awards in his young life as an athlete. All of Ethan's accomplishements were made possible not only through his own hard work and efforts,but also that of his many, many coaches and his poppy. Poppy devoted his life to Ethan and stood up and took on the role of the man in Ethan's life very early on.

Ethan was a winner, and he knew it. His number was the number "1". He truly believed he was just that, and so did the rest of us. As a young adult Ethan dabbled in modeling, singing and choreography.

His striking good looks, charisma and charm seemingly were going to take him places in life. He was just looking for his place in life. He went to California for a little while as he was searching for his place, but his little home town and his family and friends is just truly where his heart was.

He loved shopping and having flashy, nice things. He was always dressed so to the nines and so had the most stylish hair.Everything had to be just right. Ethan was always funny and smiling and making the best out of any situation.. `

He is preceded in his passing by his great-grandfather the late Henry Darna, his special aunt Barbara Sue Nunery and his great grandmother Irene Darna.

Ethan is survived by his beautiful mother, Shayla and his stepfather Chris, his biological father Dustin, his Poppy Ronald Gay, his nanaw Debra (Tommy), his paternal grandmother Diane and (Dave) of California, Mrs. Becky Wood (Kenny), three adoring aunts, Bianca (Ivan), Amber, and Brittany (Ellis) Also an uncle, Tanner Hale on his dad's side and numerous cousins, great aunts and one special great uncle Marvin, sisters Kayleigh, Justice and Christiana and other siblings from his father's side in California.

Also, the love of his life, Miss Rachel Deanna Douglas.

Services for Ethan are being conducted by Comforter Funeral homes and will be held at Holly Hill cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. ET with the Pastor Glenn Davis officiating.

Anyone who would like to make a donation on Ethan's behalf can do so at the Emerald Coast Federal credit union under the account "Memorial account for Ethan La'Fountaine" at the drive thru window.