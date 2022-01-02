Recognizing 'one of our greatest Americans': Crestview schedules Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — This year’s annual walk and ceremony honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place soon in Crestview. This annual City of Crestview event is organized by the Concerned Citizens of Crestview, with support from Mayor JB Whitten.

Mayor Whitten encourages all citizens, including children, to participate in this recognition of one of our greatest Americans.

Local: City of Crestview severs ties with PAWS, will create independent animal control division

More: Crestview Commons' owner/developer is fined $12,000 for damaging wetlands

The event starts 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the south entrance to Main Street. The march concludes at the Veterans’ Memorial, where a ceremony will follow the community’s walk up Main Street.

This year’s featured guest speaker is the Rev. Benjamin Randolph of Beulah No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Milligan. Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker, Crestview High School Jr. ROTC Sgt. Joann Durm, Linda Parker, Whitten, and Pearl G. Bess are among the scheduled participants in this year’s ceremony.