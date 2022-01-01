Photos: Okaloosa and Walton Operation Christmas Child groups exceed 10K goal

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Team members in Okaloosa and Walton counties exceeded their goal of 10,000 packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in 2021. 

Kelly Clark out of Cinco Baptist Church in Fort Walton Beach stands with additional Operation Christmas Child volunteers. They had over 2,000 shoeboxes dropped off on the first day of National Collection Week of the OCC program. The regional OCC organizers thank the community for walking along side this ministry and giving other children across the world the opportunity to learn about Jesus.
Operation Christmas Child volunteers Connie Harrison and another volunteer from Southwide Baptist Church were part of the 2021 OCC group in DeFuniak Springs.
Faith Witcher, Operation Chistmas Child director, is pictured with her twin daughters, Quinn and Aubrey.

Churches, individuals, and groups worked to pack, gather and ship the boxes, which will be sent to children all over the world by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian charity which teaches children about "the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Pilgrim Rest Church members dropped off over 400 shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child program run by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian charity. Visit samaritanspurse.org for more information.
Emerald Coast Youth Bassmasters prayed over Operation Christmas Child boxes as they came in for delivery to the Samaritan's Purse organization.
The teams in the Okaloosa and Walton County region were happy to reach their goal of 10,000 boxes donated to the Operation Christmas Child program. The Emerald Coast Youth Bassmasters helped load the semi for delivery, as well as said prayers over the boxes before they were loaded.
Quinn and Aubry Witcher, the children of Operation Christmas Child Director Faith Witcher, helped as boxes were packed and shipped to the Samaritans Purse organization.

Shoebox and monetary donations may still be made online as well. Visit samaritanspurse.org for more information.