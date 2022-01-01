Photos: Okaloosa and Walton Operation Christmas Child groups exceed 10K goal

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Team members in Okaloosa and Walton counties exceeded their goal of 10,000 packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in 2021.

Churches, individuals, and groups worked to pack, gather and ship the boxes, which will be sent to children all over the world by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian charity which teaches children about "the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Shoebox and monetary donations may still be made online as well. Visit samaritanspurse.org for more information.