Feeding the Gulf Coast celebrates Panhandle facility expansion

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — On Dec. 9, Feeding the Gulf Coast celebrated its Panhandle Facility Expansion with a special open house and ribbon cutting ceremony.

This event took place at Feeding the Gulf Coast, 5709 Industrial Boulevard in Milton, with ribbon cuttings hosted by Santa Rosa County Chamber, Gulf Breeze Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Pensacola Chamber.

Guests were given a tour of the facility, including the new expansion.

Feeding the Gulf Coast constructed its current Panhandle facility in 2009, built with the expectation of distributing 8-10 million pounds per year. However, as the community’s needs have increased, so have FGC's distribution efforts.

The lack of functional storage space at the Panhandle facility created several operational challenges. Last year, the food bank undertook an expansion project to increase its usable warehouse space to 20,530 square feet, an increase of 68 percent of food storage capacity, including expansion of the dry storage area, conversion of the existing cooler into a freezer, and the installation of an additional cooler.

“With food insecurity rates in the Florida Panhandle at higher levels than the national average, this project allows Feeding the Gulf Coast to significantly increase the volume and variety of healthy food it provides to families struggling with hunger,” said Michael

Ledger, president and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Thank you to the following donors who made this expansion possible: Feeding America, Publix Super Markets Charities, Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area, and Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly known as Bay Area Food Bank, opened its doors on Dec. 1, 1981, as a small organization that aimed to serve the needs of those impacted by hunger. The food bank has continued to serve for 40 years by distributing more than 318 million pounds of food to those in need since its inception.

It works to address chronic hunger along the central Gulf Coast, where nearly 350,400 families and individuals rely on access to fresh and nutritious foods provided by FGC and its partner agencies.

For more information, visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.