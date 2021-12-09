Valley Road Baptist to host 'Christmas Celebration'

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Valley Road Baptist Church will be presenting the program "A Christmas Celebration," a time of worship and praise.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the church, 1018 Valley Road, Crestview.

The church invites everyone to come and enjoy this program. There is no charge and refreshment will follow the program.

For more information, contact the church's pastor at 850-682-4513.