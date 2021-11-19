Laurel Hill getting ready for 11th annual Christmas Parade

LAUREL HILL — The city of Laurel Hill will have its 11th annual Christmas Parade soon.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Industrial Park on New Ebenezer Road, Laurel Hill.

The route then crosses State Road 85 and continue down Fourth Street, then up Third Street, ending on Second Avenue at the Post Office.

Contact Nita Miller at 850-652-4441 or clhclerk@fairpoint.net if you would like to participate.