Carver-Hill society makes historic induction in Crestview

Leslie Barthé | Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Gamma Alpha Upsilon Zeta (GAUZ) Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated was given the distinguished honor of being inducted into the Carver-Hill Memorial and Historical Society Hall of Fame.

The sorority was recognized as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Black Greek Fraternity or Sorority chartered in the city of Crestview. The induction celebration was held on Oct. 29 at Warriors Hall in Crestview.

David Wheeler, Carver-Hill Memorial and Historical Society President, presented the charter members of GAUZ with a certificate to commemorate the induction.

Among those in attendance to show support and offer congratulations to the chapter on the historic occasion were Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Hayes, members of the Carver-Hill Memorial and Historical Society and representatives from the Greek organizations that make up the NPHC.

Chartered Oct. 18, 2020, GAUZ is celebrating one year of service in the Crestview community.

The charter members are Mar’Sha Andrus, Adele Barthé, Maria Medina-Blair, Alicia Booker, LaKisha Brinson, Miranda Griffin, Vaneesa Harrington, Darlene Jenkins, Sarah Johnson, Sandra Mims, and Wanda Walker.

The principles of the sorority are community service, scholarship, sisterhood and finer

womanhood.

Its members provide community service through their national initiative- Z-HOPE, which stands for Zetas Helping Other People Excel through mind, body and spirit.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated was founded on the campus of Howard University Jan. 16, 1920, and celebrated a milestone in 2020 when the organization reached 100 years of existence.