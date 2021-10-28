Some volunteer spots remain open for the Crestview Fall Festival event

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Main Street Crestview Association is gearing up for the annual Fall Festival, and requests volunteers.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 along Main Street in Crestview.

"As we are gearing up for our Fall Festival, the need for volunteers is great. We here at MSCA love hosting events for the community and providing joy to everyone who comes out, but it is not possible without help," the association stated in a recent email.

"Each opportunity is broken up into two to three hour shifts, and you get to choose which area you would like help. Even if you only want to help for two hours that's OK! We appreciate any help we can get!"

Volunteers may visit the MSCA Sign Up Genius webpage at https://bit.ly/3BfeaTH to see which shifts remain and choose the ones they're interested in.

For more about MSCA events, visit https://www.downtowncrestview.org/events.

According to the Crestview mayor's office, the city will not have a formal Halloween or Fall Festival observance, leaving that up to area residents, but encourages everyone to attend the annual Main Street event.