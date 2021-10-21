Live Oak Baptist Church to host annual Fall Festival

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Live Oak Baptist Church's congregation is planning its annual Fall Festival.

They invite friends, family and neighbors to enjoy their fall celebration with food, games, candy, hay ride and train rides. The church's special guest is Christian country singer Hunter Erwin.

Costumes are welcome.

The free event is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Live Oak Baptist Church, 4565 Live Oak Church Road, Crestview.