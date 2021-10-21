Crestview Methodist church pumpkin patch now open

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The First United Methodist Church pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31.

The pumpkin patch has been open since Oct. 4 at the church 599 Eighth Ave. in Crestview.

The event features a daily story time for local schools, day care centers and small groups. There is a coloring and craft table for the kids, apple cider, photo opportunity, and a Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin gamey. Small carving and large pumpkins are available for purchase, as well as miniature pumpkins while supplies last.

The fundraiser is open to the public, but reservations are needed to accommodate a class or group for the story times.

Contact Angela at 850-682-2018 to schedule a time for your group. Story time can be scheduled as early as 8:30 a.m. each day.

Some samples of the books to be read are: "Pete the Cat: Five Little Pumpkins," "The Big, Big Pumpkin," and "Too Many Pumpkins."

All proceeds will go to the church's Children's Program to benefit programing and camp tuition.

The pumpkin patch is the result of a lot of hard work from volunteers.

"From moving and gathering pallets to unloading pumpkins, sitting up lights to passing out stickers, our volunteers have gone above and beyond to support our Children’s Program," a church spokesperson stated. "The most rewarding experience of all has been watching our church reconnect and take on this project together.

"Hearing the stories from our customers about memories of the Methodist Church and ways it has touched their lives has been a blessing," the spokesperson added. "We live in an amazing community and we are so thankful to everyone who has been a part of this year's pumpkin patch."