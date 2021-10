Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Concerned Citizens Group of Crestview will have a clothing and shoes give away.

Everything must go, and everything is free!

"Please come and get whatever you may need," a CCGC spokesperson said.

The give away is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at 247 S. Booker St., Crestview.