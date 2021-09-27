CHECK IT OUT: Crestview Library now has self-checkout station

Heather Nitzel | Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Library now has self-checkout! It’s almost like having another librarian.

Use it to check out items and pay for copies and print jobs. It accepts coins, $1 bills and $5 bills.

If you have a bill higher than $5 or don’t have your library card, your friendly librarians will be glad to help you at the front desk (which is brand new and beautiful!).

Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.