CHECK IT OUT: You asked, and librarians listened

Heather Nitzel | Special to Gannett

Once again: You asked. The Crestview Public Library listened.

Need a library activity for your school-aged child? In addition to our evening Family Library Times, we are now offering a 4 p.m. Flash Craft for ages 3-11 if we have enough leftover crafts from Storytime. It will usually be on Mondays.

Watch our Facebook page or calendar to see them pop up. Preregistration is not required.

Crafts will be first come, first served. Adults, plan to stay in the Meeting Room to help your children who are ages 3-5. Plan to stay in the library if your children who are ages 6-11 and are comfortable completing their craft on their own.

If you are not able to make it to the Flash Craft, look for craft kits in front of the Story Room in the days that follow.

Please call 850-682-4432 with questions. The library is located at 1445 Commerce Driv, Crestview.

Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.