First United Methodist Church to host pumpkin patch, fall activities

Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The First United Methodist Church in Crestview will present their first Pumpkin Patch this year.

The event will feature a daily story time for local schools and daycares and small groups. There will be a coloring and craft table for the kids, apple cider, photo ops, and a Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin activity. Small carving and large pumpkins will be available for purchase, as well as miniature pumpkins (while supplies last).

The event will take place Oct. 4-31 at 599 Eighth Ave., Crestview.

Story time sessions begin Oct. 7 and can be scheduled as early as 8:30 a.m. each day.

Some samples of the books that will be read are. "Pete the Cat: Five Little Pumpkins," "The Big, Big Pumpkin," and "Too Many Pumpkins."

All proceeds will go to the Children's Program to benefit their programming and camp tuition.

The fundraiser is open to the public, but reservations will be needed to accommodate classes, troops, or groups for Story Time.

Pumpkin Patch daily hours

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Cost

Pumpkin prices begin as low as $1 for softball size pumpkins and range up to $40 for bulk pumpkins.

Story Time details

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost

Story Time, Coloring Sheet and Pumpkin Picking: $1 to $5 per child (depending on size of pumpkin you would like your class to have.

Story Time, Craft, and Pumpkin Patch Time: $6 per child

Teachers, troop leaders, or event planners will need to call and schedule a 30- or 45-minute time slot for your group to attend. The story and coloring sheet and pumpkin patch games are all free. The cost involves pumpkins, craft and any accessories you want to include in your group trip.

Contact Angela at 850-682-2018 to schedule a time for your group.