Photographer Gray Malin releases new 30A aerial images

Special to the Walton Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Modern day fine art photographer Gray Malin is launching a series of new images of South Walton's 30A.

Known for his aerial photography around the world, Malin provides images of the Seaside, Rosemary, and Water Sound beaches, to name a few.

As a frequent 30A visitor, he has dreamed of capturing this location and is excited to bring this new collection to those who love the area or dream of visiting soon.

The collection is available at GrayMalin.com.

A frequent 30A visitor, Malin can share recommendations on where to stay, favorite eateries and things to do, including: The Pearl Hotel, Pecado, La Crema, Black Bear Bread Co and more.

"I'm thrilled to release aerial photographs from 30A, these beach communities are stunning to witness from the ground and from above, with each beach bringing a unique sense of charm," Malin said. "This destination has been on my list for quite some time, so I am happy to finally release this collection of images that are sure to make you want to travel here as soon as possible!"

More about the site

Along with photos of exotic locations all over the world, GrayMalin.com also provides guidance on interiors. His products range from photos of all sizes, professional framing, and consultations are also available.

The New York Times best selling author and CEO of his namesake brand, Gray Malin, he has expanded his photos into a line of luxury products for home and travel.

With the philosophy to Make Every Day a Getaway, Malin has shot over 30 series around the world in locations as remote as Antarctica and Bhutan, while also receiving commercial recognition for inventive aerial beach, ski, and park scenes of the world’s most iconic destinations.

For more information on prints, partnerships, and products, visit GrayMalin.com.