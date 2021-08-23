CHECK IT OUT: Library to host sneak peek of new look, services

Heather Nitzel | Special to Gannett

Want to see s’more of your Crestview Public Library?

Come to our Sneak Peek Party on Sept. 17 at 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview.. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Be the first to see all of our improvements and perhaps more of the library than you’ve ever seen before.

You can also:

Eat a “s’more.”

Listen to live guitar music played by Rick Sanders.

Enjoy a story read by Ms. Heather while you “roast” a marshmallow by a “campfire.”

Play with Florida Fish and Wildlife’s interactive animal displays.

Ski through the library.

Use our new self-checkout.

Learn how to use the new catalog.

Join our Friends group.

Registration is not required for this free event designed for all ages.

Call me at 850-682-4432 with questions.

Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.