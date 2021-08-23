CHECK IT OUT: Library to host sneak peek of new look, services

Heather Nitzel | Special to Gannett

Want to see s’more of your Crestview Public Library? 

Come to our Sneak Peek Party on Sept. 17 at 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview.. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. 

Be the first to see all of our improvements and perhaps more of the library than you’ve ever seen before. 

You can also:

  • Eat a “s’more.” 
  • Listen to live guitar music played by Rick Sanders. 
  • Enjoy a story read by Ms. Heather while you “roast” a marshmallow by a “campfire.” 
  • Play with Florida Fish and Wildlife’s interactive animal displays. 
  • Ski through the library. 
  • Use our new self-checkout. 
  • Learn how to use the new catalog. 
  • Join our Friends group. 

Registration is not required for this free event designed for all ages. 

Call me at 850-682-4432 with questions.

Heather NItzel

Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.