CHECK IT OUT: Library to host sneak peek of new look, services
Heather Nitzel | Special to Gannett
Want to see s’more of your Crestview Public Library?
Come to our Sneak Peek Party on Sept. 17 at 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview.. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Be the first to see all of our improvements and perhaps more of the library than you’ve ever seen before.
You can also:
- Eat a “s’more.”
- Listen to live guitar music played by Rick Sanders.
- Enjoy a story read by Ms. Heather while you “roast” a marshmallow by a “campfire.”
- Play with Florida Fish and Wildlife’s interactive animal displays.
- Ski through the library.
- Use our new self-checkout.
- Learn how to use the new catalog.
- Join our Friends group.
Registration is not required for this free event designed for all ages.
Call me at 850-682-4432 with questions.
Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.