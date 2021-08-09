Crestview library schedule includes poetry readings and hobby farming

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW -- The Crestview Public Library, located at 1445 Commerce Drive, has scheduled the activities listed below.

Family Library Time events are:

*Sneak Peek Party, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Be the first to see all the improvements the library has made. There will be s'mores, live music by Rick Sanders, a book reading by Ms. Heather; marshmallow "roasting by a campfire"; and interactive animal displays provided by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

*FLT will be at the Crestview Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 30.

*Touch a Truck is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13.

*Noel Night is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, with music, munchies and more.

Storytime classes

All Storytime classes start at 10:15 a.m., with sign in at 10 a.m. for the first 30 children to attend.

Storytime for ages 0-2 is Tuesdays in the library Story Room. Older children are welcome.

Storytime for ages 3-5 is Wednesdays in the Story Room. It is simultaneous with the Ages 6-11 class. Younger siblings may attend if accompanied by an adult, and older children are welcome. All attendees must be able to sit quietly. If any children in your party is ready for quiet sitting, come to the 0-2 Class, where there's a lot more movement.

Storytime for ages 6-11 is Wednesdays in the Meeting Room. It is simultaneous with the Ages 3-5 Class. Parents and caregivers may pick up their children in the Meeting Room at 11 a.m. They may visit once and get a feel for the class. If your child is not comfortable attending alone, attend the Ages 3-5 class with your child.

Storytime weekly themes:

*Aug. 17-18 Health Heroes; Aug. 24-25 Piggies; Aug. 31-Sept. 1 People Working.

*Sept. 7-8 Grandparents - bring biological or honorary grandparents if you’d like; Sept. 21-22 Yummy In My Tummy; Sept. 28-29 Autumn.

*Oct. 5-6 Silly; Oct. 12-13 Field Trip to Bob Sikes Airport, 5535 John Givens Road; Oct. 19-20 Dinosaurs; Oct. 26-27 Halloween - Wear a non-scary costume if you’d like.

*Nov. 2-3 Play; Nov. 9-10 Numbers; Nov. 16-17 On the Go; Nov. 23-24 Thanksgiving; Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Variety Show.

*Dec. 7-8 Move; Dec. 14-15 Christmas.

Additional library activities

Other library events are:

*Teen Time is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Fridays for students in grades 6-12. Art is first Fridays. Videos and board games are on the other Fridays.

*LEGO Free Play for ages 6-17 are 4-5 p.m. third Tuesdays in the Meeting Room with Ms. Olivia.

*An astronomy workshop for ages 9 through adult was 6:30-7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays.

*Scavenger Hunts for all ages are held each month. Find out what is being hunted each month. Then, let a front desk librarian know how many you find for a small treat.

*The library offers Bright Futures volunteer hours for students in grades 9-12. Ask Ms. Sandy or Ms. Ginny for details.

Hours

Crestview library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.t o 5 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Call 850-682-4432 for more information.