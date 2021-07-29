Main Street Grill & Chill scheduled in Crestview

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — As kids wonder where the summer went so quickly, families can have one last family-friendly outing when the Main Street Crestview Association presents its Main Street Grill & Chill.

From the railroad tracks to the courthouse, “it’s going to be like one big block party,” Main Street Executive Director Dawn Hyatt said.

Food, face painting, music and kids’ activities will highlight the event, which is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 on Main Street in Crestview.

And with school starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Grill & Chill is also a great place to stock up on school supplies.

“Grab a backpack and visit participating downtown businesses to collect free school supplies,” Hyatt said.

If their student hasn’t got a backpack already, parents may stop by the Main Street Crestview Association booth and get one for free (while supplies last). Parents may visit their children’s school websites for lists of required supplies. Take the list to the Grill & Chill to help pick the supplies needed.

Hotdogs and hamburgers will be on the grill during the event for $3 a plate. Soft drinks and water are $1, and beer for the grown-ups is $3. A combo meal of a food plate and a beer is $5.

Before enjoying that great summer cuisine, visitors are invited to help those in our community who are less fortunate and donate non-perishable foods to benefit Elie’s Voice.

The non-profit Holt-based organization offers help and advocacy to children and teenagers in Okaloosa County through suicide prevention information and providing necessities in time of need.

Food donations for Elie’s Voice — which stands for Every Life is Essential — may be dropped off at the Main Street Association booth during the Grill & Chill or at the Main Street office in Court House Suites at the north end of Main Street.

For information visit Elie’s Voice Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3f9OMWZ.