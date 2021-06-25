CHECK IT OUT: Animal Tales event scheduled in Crestview

Heather Nitzel | Special to Gannett

"The animals are coming two by two, the elephant and the kangaroo!" So begins a really fun song I sang in college with our choir.

I don’t think we’ll have an elephant, or a kangaroo, or that they’ll come two by two, but animals are coming to the Crestview Community Center. on Friday, July 30!

Animal Tales will bring animal ambassadors and will teach us how they use their tails, starting 6 p.m. July 30 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive.

For more information about Animal Tales, visit www.animaledzoocation.com.

This event is free to all (because your library is awesome)!

At 6 p.m. we’ll start the evening by awarding prizes to teens and certificates to children who participated in the Summer Reading Challenge (children received their brag tags throughout the summer).

Right after that, we’ll meet the animals. Please come to meet the animals even if you didn’t participate in the Summer Reading Challenge.

Call 850-682-4432 with questions.

Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.